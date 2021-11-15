Raqesh Bapat Pens Emotional Letter To Fans Post BB15 Exit

Earlier in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Host Salman Khan announced that Raqesh Bapat will be exiting the show due to health issues. He will not be coming back as he must rest as per the doctor’s advice.

Post his exit, the actor took to Instagram to apologize to his fans and give an update on his health. “Sometimes life throws curve balls at you at important junctures and such has been my case. Your love pulled me back into the Bigg Boss house and yet the stay was short-lived because of health issues that cropped up. A health issue from 5 years ago has cropped up, unforeseen and painful.”

“To all of you that have been asking, I'm much better and in recovery, and as all of you have rightly said health comes first!” he added.

Raqesh further shared that this is not how he imagined his exit. He did not want to leave without a proper goodbye. “I never wanted to leave without a proper goodbye but little did I know in that pain, that this would become my exit! Yet all I can say is this was one small part of the journey, our connection continues for a lifetime.”