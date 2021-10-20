Raqesh Bapat To Enter Bigg Boss 15 As Wild Card Contestant

It was confirmed earlier that Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat will be coming to Bigg Boss 15. He will enter as a wild card contestant mostly in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. If this news is true then we are going to witness the reunion of Shamita Shetty and Raqesh.

As we all remember, Raqesh and Shamita grew close during Bigg Boss OTT as they were the connection on the show and slowly their relationship became more than an OTT connection. Fans of these two celebrities are going to be really happy if we get to witness a reunion of Shamita and Raqesh on Bigg Boss 15.

This has not been confirmed yet and neither has the makers given a date for his entry. But if the inside buzz is to be believed, we are definitely going to see more OTT on BB15. For now, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal have made things interesting in Bigg Boss. They started off by getting privileges including access to the main house. But now everyone has become a junglewasi.

We will have to wait and watch if Raqesh also gets some advantages or will he enter as a regular contestant just like the junglewasi.