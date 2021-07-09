Rana Rejects Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Nagarjuna on The Hot Seat Again!

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen. It's been close to seven months, the last season Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was ended. Bigg Boss show buffs are eagerly waiting for the makers to launch a new season.

They are also waiting with bated breath who are going to be the contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Several TV celebrities and social media influencers on Youtube, Instagram are going to be part of the show.

There are rumors doing the rounds that Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is not going to host Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 due to his current projects. The show organizers are said to have approached Rana Daggubati to be the new host of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

Unfortunately, Rana has reportedly turned down the offer. If you are thinking, Rana wasn't interested to host the show due to pay check issues, then, you are mistaken. Show makers were ready to pay whatever Rana demanded, it is learnt.

But, the Baahubali actor is said to have declined the offer to host Bigg Boss Telugu 5 as he felt that it was too much of a risk and didn't want to be a part of it. So in all probability, Nagarjuna is going to be hosting even Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

And Bigg Boss viewers couldn't have asked for more. We all known thar no one can host the show or grill the contestants better than him. Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is likely to be launched in the first week of September.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all rhe updates.