Rana Daggubati, Sid Sriram In ZEE Telugu Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Grand Finale

ZEE Telugu : It’s been 29 weeks for the young participants of the SRGMP – The Next Singing Icon, to reach to finale phase. Media outlets from the Telugu states are throwing around words like ‘soaring’ and ‘Rising superstars’, and all of it feels surreal. After all, the show which started with 19 contestants out of which five youngsters, exceptionally talented is all set to entertain the audience LIVE this Sunday i.e., on 21st March at 6 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.



The prestigious musical grand finale will have the who’s who of the Tollywood fraternity come together and cheer up with finalists and honor the most deserving. The sensational LIVE finale will witness the presence of remarkable film and music personalities Sid Sriram, Rana Daggubati, Zoya Hussain, Baba Sehgal, Singer Kalpana, Singer Sunitha among others.



The fans are excited to know who will lift the trophy and take the prize money home from the top finalists of the season i.e., Bharath Raj, Pragna Nayini, Pavan Kalyan, Venkata Chaitanya, and Yasaswi Kondepudi. As the contestants are gearing up for the finals and put their best foot forward to give the best performance, the current music sensation Sid Sriram is going to perform LIVE to enthrall the viewers. Singer Sunitha along with Kalpana and Baba Sehgal is going to capture the hearts of the audience with top-notch songs while the singers such as Geetha Madhuri, Ramya Behra, Krishna Chaitanya along with the stellar mentors among are going to be adding glory to the finale feast.



Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Next Singing Icon proved to be a great platform to unleash the musical talent of the Telugu states. Such an exceptional finale will be judged by Koti, S.P. Shailaja, and Chandra Bose while Pradeep Machiraju hosts the jamboree.



Tune into the culmination of the musical journey LIVE on March 21st at 6 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.