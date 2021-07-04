Ramya Krishnan's Reply To Vanitha Vijaykumar's Exit From BB Jodigal

Vanitha Vijayakumar, one of the contestants in BB Jodigal, a dance-based reality show, has quit the show. She said that she stepped out of the show after being harassed and was treated unfairly. She took to her Instagram and shared a lengthy post. Ramya Krishnan and Nakhu Jaidev have been the judges of BB Jodigal.

She wrote, "I sincerely thank the media, my fans and all well-wishers for your support and appreciation of my kali avatar in #BBJodigal. I wanted you all to see the impact I created before announcing that I WALKED OUT OF BBJODIGAL show. I am a person who will never accept bullying, harassment and abuse from anyone. Whomsoever, even if they are my own family. The whole world knows that. Vijay TV has always been family ever since Bigg Boss 3. I have been working with them continuously in shows like Cooku with Comali, Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru and many special appearance in their shows."

She added that, "We have a mutual respect towards each other that will always remain, but unprofessional & unethical behaviour in the workplace cannot be accepted. I was harrassed, humiliated and treated unfairly by a bully who couldn't accept my professional growth due to ego issues. Not only men take advantage of women in the workplace, women are worse to become jealous and try to destroy our opportunities. I am very busy with film work as the lockdown almost comes to an end. You will continue seeing me in my films and new shows on TV."

She said, "It is heartbreaking to see someone senior to you in every way and someone who has achieved working their hard way up, looks down at youngsters who are struggling their way up, insulting them and discouraging them. Especially a single mom of 3 children who is achieving and succeeding with no family or husband support after a life long struggle. Women must stand by other women not make their life miserable. It is sad bidding adieu to BBJODIGAL and wishing all the other contestants best of luck. Winning isn't everything, participating and taking up the challenge is most important."

She ended her post by saying, "Sorry #sureshchakravarthy had to do what was right for me. You had to quit the show because of me. But you are a true partner who stood by me professionally in my decision."

Recently, in an interview, Ramya Krishnan was asked a question on why did Vanitha Vijaykumar walk out of the show? She replied that this is not a big issue and didn't pass any comments on it. She said that the anchor should have asked Vanitha what had happened in the show. In the final episode, Ramya gave one mark out of 10 for Vanitha's performance.