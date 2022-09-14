Ramya Krishnan Debuts as Judge on OTT With Aha’s Dance Ikon

Hyderabad: aha has been a reigning pioneer in shaping OTT content since its inception, and now the 100% regional OTT entertainment platform is all set to change the face of dancing shows once again with its latest non-fiction property, Dance Ikon (DI). The makers have announced an exciting addition to their already star-studded list of ambassadors with none other than the lady Superstar of South – Ramya Krishan. The clutter-breaking format innovation, which won the hearts of ardent dance viewers, streams on aha every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM.

It is a show of many firsts, with the creative team managing an exciting coup of debutants on OTT. None other than the gorgeous diva – superstar Ramya Krishnan will be seen making her debut as a judge on OTT. Joining her panel is the King of Hook steps and the Boss of the dance – Sekhar Master, who debuted into digital space on the grand gala episode. Taking the entertainment quotient, a notch higher with his innate wit and charm, Ohmkar forayed into the OTT space as a producer and host. The Grand launch episode premiered on September 11th.

aha CEO Ajit Thakur said, “We are excited to welcome Ramya Krishnan to the aha family with Dance Ikon. Ramya’s appeal is enormous across age groups, especially amongst youth who take inspiration from her career graph. Her understanding of dance is unparalleled, and her contribution to Dance Ikon will enable us to raise the entertainment bar. We thank Ohmkar, who has built a unique dance show for aha, which is superior to any in the category.”

Ramya Krishnan commented on her debut as a Judge on OTT, "I'm excited to make my judging debut on aha with a show like Dance Ikon. We have all been hooked on sports leagues for the sheer entertainment and competitive spirit of the format, but Kudos to aha Telugu and Oak entertainment for coming up with a dance league that infuses the energy of sports into dance. While my fans enjoy watching me playing divergent characters on regular days, they will now be able to witness me in a different avatar over the weekends too. Moreover, I'm going to approach this in a fun manner and look out for not just great dancers but also great performers and dancing stars who can captivate the viewers."

Ohmkar, show host and producer, said, “I feel extremely privileged to have Ramya Krishnan as part of the judging panel for my show. She has been renowned for her exceptional acting and dance for ages, and I have always wanted to work with the ace actress whose versatility is limitless. Happy this has been turned possible by the aha and Oak teams. Dance Ikon will be a one-stop destination for wholesome entertainment and fun, and I’m sure the fans will shower their love upon us as always.”

Witness South India’s biggest dance show – Dance Ikon every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on aha!