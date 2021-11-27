Rakhi Sawant's Mystery Husband Ritesh Finally Revealed, Enters Bigg Boss 15

The identity of Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh was finally revealed in the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 15. Since 2019, her marriage to Ritesh has been creating a lot of news, but fans were skeptical of her claims because they hadn't seen him in the media.

Rakhi was finally joined by her husband Ritesh in the Bigg Boss house. "Toh main aagayi hoon aapne pati Ritesh ko lekar (Look, I have finally come with my husband Ritesh)," Rakhi said.

Bigg Boss fans thought this was a trick by the makers and Ritesh will not be entering the house. But when he actually came along with Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Rashami Desai everyone was left in shock. The viewers are still not able to believe this.

As many already know, Rakhi has kept her husband's identity a closely guarded secret until now, without even sharing a single photo with him. She has, however, been talking about her spouse Ritesh since 2019, claiming that he is a wealthy businessman who has settled in the United Kingdom.