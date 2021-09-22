Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15

There have been many speculations regarding contestants entering this time on Bigg Boss 15. Few names have come forward but their participation is still doubtful. Celebrities like Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani have made the headlines but the makers have kept their entry, a secret. The biggest twist in the tale here is that Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh’s name has also come forward

Yes, you read that right. It is Ritesh, whose name Rakhi Sawant kept taking back in Bigg Boss 14 and said that even after their marriage, he has not accepted her. During BB14, Rakhi said that her husband already married another woman, but she is willing to take him back.

Rakhi said that Ritesh has not accepted her as his wife but she wants their relationship to move forward. Many revelations were made by her during the show but other celebrities including Rahul Mahajan said that it was all for publicity.

After all that has happened, it is being said that Ritesh is all set to enter Bigg Boss 15. He will mostly step in along with his wife, Rakhi Sawant. Ritesh expressed his desire to be part of the show and said that he will be excited. Now that the makers have approached him, it will be interesting to see who Ritesh is? Now we cannot say if this too is a publicity stunt or not? We now wait for Bigg Boss 15 to start airing.