Rakhi Sawant Entering BB15 With Husband Ritesh

Rakhi Sawant, along with her husband Ritesh, will enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. However, many people believe Rakhi is not married and that there is no one called Ritesh in her life. When asked about this, Rakhi says, "Of course I'm married, and the world will finally see my spouse Ritesh." I am going to Bigg Boss 15 with him and everyone will finally see my husband.

This is not the first time that Rakhi will be coming to Bigg Boss house. She first came in season 1 and once again as a challenger in season 14. Now she will be coming as a wild card entry in BB15. Rakhi is determined to win this time. She said no matter what happens, I am winning the show.

Fans have suggested that once again this is makers’ tactics to gain TRP. Giving out a promo saying Rakhi is entering with her husband, but once it happens, the reality will be something else. This is all a ruse and a fake twist to get the audience excited. It is to be seen what happens next in Bigg Boss 15.

She is overjoyed that Ritesh has decided to appear on Bigg Boss with her. Rakhi showered her husband with praises and said she is happy he agreed to enter with her.

