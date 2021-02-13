Rakhi Sawant Could Become Winner Of Bigg Boss 14, Find Out How

Rakhi Sawant has been making the headlines ever since she stepped into Bigg Boss 14 house. During the launch of the show, many of them have assumed that Rakhi Sawant won't survive in the house for more than two weeks. Surprisingly, Rakhi Sawant made in top five finalists of this season. In a recent episode, she won a ticket finale and got a cash prize of Rs 14 lakh. Bigg Boss has clearly mentioned that If Rakhi takes the cash prize of Rs 14 lakhs, that amount will get deducted from prize money.

Later, Rahul is seen saying that I wouldn't have taken that much low money and for me winning is important. Rakhi Swant fans have come forward and supporting her that she made the right decision. And the same fans are predicting that Rakhi Sawant could become the winner of this season. The topmost reason is she's the favourite contestant of Salman Khan.

She has escaped many evictions and she generated a lot of content to the audience be it her nasty fights with housemates and especially with Abhinav Shukla. Looking at all these things, Rakhi might become a winner but will she able to beat Rubina and Rahul in terms of voting is yet to be seen.

#RakhiSawant is QUEEN OF ENTERTAINMENT 4 TV audience....RAKHI deserves to win #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss #BB14 no other contestant is as entertaining as RAKHI 👉FACT OF MATTER is everyone watching BB only 4 RAKHI!

RAKHI WINNER

👉 no other is as entertaining as RAKHI — rocky cool (@rocky_coool) February 13, 2021