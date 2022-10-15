Rajev Paul Married or Not? Actor Clarifies

A day after sharing a picture of him in wedding wear and holding a girl’s hand and fuelling wedding rumours, Bigg Boss 6 contestant Rajev Paul has denied the reports that he got married.

The actor had shared the pic on his Instagram on Friday and wrote a cryptic caption which made the people believe that he had found love for the second time.

“They say once bitten twice shy...But still..It's worth a try...Once again...all the vows...the rituals...Itne saare log shaadi kar rahe hai. Koi Karwa Chauth mana raha hai...Well...now it's time..Happiness for all,” Rajev captioned the post. However, in the pic the girl was not facing the camera nor he revealed her name.

Reacting to his second wedding reports, the Bigg Boss 6 contestant clarified that the Insta pic was from a wedding sequence from his TV show, ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’.

Rajev was previously married to Delnaz. After a 14-long years of marriage, the couple got separated in 2010 and the divorce was formalised in 2012.

