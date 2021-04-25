Rajeev Eliminated From Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality show in India. The current season of Kannada version is being hosted by KIchcha Sudeep and show buffs can’t imagine Bigg Boss without him. He has been skipping weekend episodes for the past weeks and fans are complaining that the show is boring without him. We hope, Sudeep may not hurt his fans and show lovers next weekend. Speaking about elimination, there’s a rumour doing the rounds that there’s a chance for dual elimination.

On the other hand, whoever gets eliminated will be sent to secret room to spice up things in the house. If you ask us about tonight’s elimination, Rajeev seems to be missing from the house in the latest promo.

Speculations are doing the rounds Rajeev is said to be eliminated from the house. There’s no official report that Rajeev got evicted and he might be sending into a secret room but not so sure. Let’s wait till today’s episode. Watch this space for more updates.