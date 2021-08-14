Rajamouli Planning Grand Press Meet To Announce RRR New Release Date?

Tollywood director Rajamouli's upcoming film 'RRR' is one of the most awaited films of the year. Recently, the makers unleashed the first single 'Dosti' from the film on Friendship Day. The song received mixed response from all quarters.

Since then, movie buffs have also become relentless as they are eagerly waiting to hear the new release date of the film. RRR features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

The two actors will be essaying the roles of Telugu freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in the film. If reports doing the rounds on social media are anything to go by, RRR makers are gearing up to soon hold a grand press meet to announce the release date of the film. The leading stars of RRR will be gracing the event along with the director and Producer. The event will reportedly be held in a couple of days from now.

The Bahaubali filmmaker's upcoming magnum opus RRR is being directed by SS Rajamouli and will be produced by Danayya under D.V.V Entertainments. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morrison and a few others will appear in significant roles. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.