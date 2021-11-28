Raj Tarun’s Anubhavinchu Raja Rock Solid On Day Two

Young and energetic hero Raj Tarun’s out and out entertainer Anubhavinchu Raja has been doing impressive business at box office. The film opened to good collections on day one and it’s rock solid on day two. Anubhavinchu Raja is sure to mint big numbers on third day as well, given it’s a holiday.

Anubhavinchu Raja was made on moderate budget, though the makers promoted it grandly. Since the film is high on hilarity, youth and families are enjoying the movie to the fullest. The film is doing particularly well in rural areas.

Kashish Khan is the female lead opposite Raj Tarun in the film directed by Sreenu Gavireddy and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under Annapurna Studios and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.