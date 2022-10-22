Raj Or Vasanthi: Who Will Get Evicted From Bigg Boss Telugu 6?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is gearing up for seventh-week elimination in the house. Singer Revanth, Arjun, Sri Satya, Inaya, Bala Aditya, Raj, Faima, Adi Reddy and others have been nominated for this week's elimination except Geetu and Surya.

According to reports, Vasanthi and Raj are said to be in danger zone.

The buzz on social media suggests that Vasanthi might get eliminated from BBT6 house. Murmurs are doing the rounds that there will be no elimination in the house this week.

The show organizers could skip elimination because of Diwali festival. We have to wait and see whether Vasanthi will survive the axe.

If the makers skips eviction, then, Vasanthi might continue to stay in the house for another week and if she improves her performance, she will stay longer. Who do you think will get evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house? Let us know in the comments section below.