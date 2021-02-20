Rahul Vaidya Or Aly Goni Who Will Quit The Show For 25 Lakh Prize Money

Only one day left for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 grand finale. There's no denying the fact that the anticipation of this season is the lowest compared to previous seasons. Rubina, Rakhi Sawant, Abhinav Shukla and a few contestants have entertained the audience with their controversies in the house. The season has been a bit disappointing and many of them may not accept with us.

The final showdown is between Rubina, Rahul, Nikki, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant. According to reliable sources, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant could get evicted from the finale race. The top three finalists could be Rubina, Rahul and Aly Goni. All Bigg Boss 14 fans are aware that Rahul Vaidya is one of the frontrunners to win the show.

The buzz on social media doing the rounds that Rahul Vaidya is in the third position and he might become the second runner up of Bigg Boss 14. Speculations are doing the rounds Rahul Vaidya might quit the show by taking a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Rahul and Aly Goni could get maximum votes with a slight margin difference but one among these two will quit the show by taking the money. We don't know yet who will become the runner up of this season. The final battle could between Rubina, Aly Goni and Rahul. Well, after a lacklustre season we just hope the finale is done well.