Rahul Sipligunj Supports These Two Contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Singer Rahul Sipligunj was the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. Looks like Rahul Sipligunj seems to be following Bigg Boss Telugu 6 on a regular basis. Rahul Sipligunj's favorite contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are Adi Reddy and Singer Revanth.

Rahul has given new taglines to Adi Reddy as a mature person and Revanth is hardworking as per him. Rahul Sipligunj is urging everyone to vote for them.

Adi Reddy and Singer Revanth emerged as strong contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. It remains to be seen who will win Bigg Boss Telugu 6.



Talking about Bigg Boss Telugu 6, Vasanthi and Marina are in danger zone. The whole house has been nominated for 11th-week elimination. It is left to see who is going to bid goodbye to the show.