Rahul Sipligunj Predicts Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss former contestant-cum-winner Rahul Sipligunj is in the best phase of his life. Rahul Sipligunj has lent his voice for much-awaited film 'RRR' Naatu Naatu song. The song has become a rage amongst viewers.

A while back, when Rahul Sipligunj was asked to predict which contestant had the potential to be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, he had said that I can't predict at this moment as every contestant in the house looks deserving.

Now, it looks like Rahul Sipligunj seems to have been impressed with one contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. He is none other than VJ Sunny, who has been branded as the most entertaining contestant in the house by the viewers.

Rahul Sipligunj has extended his support to VJ Sunny, he is hoping that Sunny would become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Will VJ Sunny be able clinch the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner's title in the current season? Let's see what happens.