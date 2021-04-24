Raghu Gowda Escapes Elimination, Vaishnavi Or Prashanth May Get Evicted From Bigg Boss House

It’s been close to two months that Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss went on air. The show has been in the news since its launch for various reasons. We are all set to witness ninth week elimination. Show buffs are eagerly waiting whom do they miss from next onwards. For those who joined late to the story, Sudeep won’t be hosting weekend episode as he is yet to get recover from health.

It is said Rashmika is likely to grace the show in Sudeep’s absence to boost the show TRPs rating as well as to entertain the show lovers. The makers are going to continue the captaincy task in tonight's episode. Raghu, Manju, Rajeev and Prashanth are captaincy competitors for this week captain.

Raghu Gowda will be the new captain of the house. As he won the immunity of Captain for next week, so, show organizers may not eliminate him as he is also providing content to the audience. There are maximum chances for Vaishnavi and Prashanth to get evicted this weekend. Who do you think will bid goodbye to the show. Let us know in the comments section below. Watch this space for more updates.