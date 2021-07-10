Colors Kannada Eliminating Innocent, Strong Contestants to Save Chakravarthy For TRPs?

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada is a popular reality show on Indian television. We need not mention here that the show enjoys a significant fan following across the Karnataka region. Many youngsters love Kannada Bigg Boss, especially Sudeep's hosting style.

Nine contestants-- Aravind KP, Manju P, Vaishnavi, Divya Suresh, Shamanth, Raghu P, Prashanth S, Priyanka, and Chakravarthy have been nominated for elimination this week.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Raghu Gowda has been eliminated from Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Hwoever, there is no official confirmation yet as Raghu Gowda’s elimination episode will air on Sunday.

Raghu’s elimination has come as a huge shock to the audience. Netizens are asking why Sudeep and makers are saving Chakravarthy. They went on to say that Chakravarthy is a far better contestant than Raghu Gowda. There’s no official confirmation about Raghu Gowda’s elimination as of now.