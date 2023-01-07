Rachitha Or Shivin, Who Will Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss Tamil 6

All Bigg Boss Tamil viewers must be waiting to know who would get eliminated from the show. The show buffs enjoy weekend episodes more than weekdays episodes because of the elimination part and Kamal Haasan's grilling of the contestants.

The show TRPs will also be different on the weekend only because of elimination.

In any Bigg Boss elimination is important, people would be curious to know about it. Coming to Bigg Boss 6 Tamil elimination, two strong names are doing the rounds on social media.

They are: Rachitha and Shivin. One of these two has been eliminated from the show, the buzz goes. If makers are planning for double elimination in Bigg Boss Tamil 6, both of them are gone.

There is a possibility for both contestants to leave the house. If not, one of these two (Rachitha or Shivin) will get eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Let's wait and see who is going to get evicted from the house during the 13th week of elimination