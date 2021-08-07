PV Sindhu Thanks AP CM For Support

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated ace shutler PV Sindhu for winning Bronze medal at theTokyo Olympics.

Sindhu along with her family members had called on the Chief Minister at his Chambers here on Friday.

The Chief Minister felicitated her with a shawl and a memento.

Sindhu had shown the Olympics Bronze medal to the Chief Minister and thanked him for the continuous support and blessings.

The Chief Minister told her to start the proposed Badminton Academy soon and train youngsters like her. The Officials have handed her over the cash reward of Rs 30 lakh for winning the bronze medal.