Pushpa Day 10 Collections: Allu Arjun Movie Steady at Box Office

Pushpa has become a pan India blockbuster hit among latest releases. Not just South India, the film is also doing very well at the box office in North India. Hindi Pushpa has so far grossed around Rs 32 crore. We can say that Pushpa is giving stiff competition to Ranveer's 83 movie.

The craze for Pushpa is still continuing as it is drawing huge crowds to theatres. Pushpa has crossed Rs 150 crore in less than a week of its release and is on its way to crossing Rs 200 crore at the box office. Even Hindi Pushpa is on the verge of joining the 50 crore club. Pushpa's worldwide collection on day 2 of the second week is estimated to be approximately Rs 7.10 crore The total box office collections have reportedly reached Rs 179.14 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about Pushpa collection, " #Pushpa shatters the myth that extensive + expensive *pre-release* promotions is responsible for attracting audiences to cinemas… Eventually, the content does the talking when a film releases… Let’s not forget, content is KING and the audiences are KING MAKERS. #PushpaHindi." Sumit Kadel tweeted " #PushpaHindi EMERGED HIT in North India. Film has collected ₹32.95 cr nett till now & eying a lifetime collection of ₹ 50-60 cr nett . #AlluArjun has cemented his position as a BANKABLE STAR in Hindi belt. #Pushpa