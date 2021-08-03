Puneeth Rajkumar Chief Guest at Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Grand Finale?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is inching towards the grand finale soon. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 grand finale will be held on August 8. Kichcha Sudeep is all set to host the final round of Season 8 this weekend. Preparations are on and Colors Kannada has created a special set for the big event. The only disappointing thing would be that there would be no family of the contestant attending the grand finale event like previous years because of the pandemic restriction.

BBK viewers are eager to know whether the makers are planning to invite any big celebrity as guest for the grand event since there will be no audience. For every season of Bigg Boss Kannada, Kichcha Sudeep himself awards the winner's trophy. There will be no guest appearances. But for a change, Colors Kannada might follow the Bigg Boss Telugu concept for the grand finale of having a guest award the trophy to the winner. This exception could be to make up for the lack of audience at the grand event.

There is a buzz going around that Colors Kannada has contactied Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar to be the guest of honour at the event. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

In the first innings, there was a rumour that Puneeth Rajkumar would enter Bigg Boss House for his Yuvarathnaa movie promotions. But it did not happen due to the COVID pandemic situation in the state. Let us wait and watch how Colors Kannada is planning to surprise the audience in the grand finals episode.

Stay tuned for updates.