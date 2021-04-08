BBK8: Watch Out For These Two Wild Card Entries in Kannada Bigg Boss Tonight

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Season 8 has been providing our daily dose of entertainment over the last couple of weeks. A few contestants like Aravind, Divya and Rajeev among others have won the hearts of Kannada TV viewers with their performance in the house. Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has become that one show we eagerly await every night, thanks to all the new twists and turns in the house.

Speaking of interesting twists, last week, former journalist Chakravarthy Chadrachud made a wild card entry into the house. Now, the show organisers have released a latest promo of today's episode and the makers have officially announced that there will be one wild card entry in tonight's episode.

According to our trusted sources, there will be two wild card entries this week. Of the two, one will be a guest for this week. If sources are to be believed, Priyanka Thimmesh and Jayanthi Adiga are the two Kannada TV stars who are all set to make a grand entry into the house. It remains to be seen who will be the guest among these two actresses.

Here's a picture of Priyanka Thimmesh and Jayanthi Adiga who will be new addition to Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.