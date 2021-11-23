Priyanka Singh's Elimination Confirmed For This Week: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Priyanka Singh is entertaining the viewers. Any Bigg Boss viewer can easily guess that Priyanka Singh is in love with Maanas. Last night, Priyanka Singh proposed to Maanas.

Sadly, Maanas rejected her proposal, telling her that she was only a friend to him. He clarified that he doesn't have any feelings towards her. Priyanka is upset over it.

Talking about the show, the whole house got nominated for this week's elimination except Maanas.

Well-trusted sources suggest that Priyanka Singh is likely to be eliminated this Sunday. On the other hand, Priyanka is also at the bottom of the list as per unofficial polls.

There is a maximum chance for Priyanka to get evicted at the hand of Nagarjuna this weekend.

Will she be eliminated from the show or not? That is yet to be seen. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more Bigg Boss Telugu 5 updates.