Priyanka Singh Predicts Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Priyanka Singh has become the talk of the town. In Sunday's episode, Priyanka was evicted from the house as she garnered the least votes from her fans and followers.

A video of Priyanka's grand entry into her house after her elimination is being widely circulated on social media.

She is also busy giving back to back interviews about her journey in the house.

In one of the interviews, Priyanka stated, I have been with Maanas for a long time in the house. I'm sure he will win the show. Yes, she predicted Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner would be her friend, Maanas.

Will Maanas be able to win Bigg Boss Telugu 5 as predicted by Priyanka? Let's wait and watch.