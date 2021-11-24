Priyanka Singh Or RJ Kajal Who Will Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 5 House

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has become the talk of the town, thanks to the contestants for entertaining the viewers with their fights, friendship, and romance in the house.

For those who are uninitiated, all seven contestants have been nominated for this week's elimination. We have learnt from our sources that Priyanka Singh and RJ Kajal are in the danger zone. People are betting amongst themselves on who will be getting evicted from the Bigg Boss house this weekend.

RJ Kajal has been escaping eviction for the past two to three weeks. Show organisers are said to be saving Kajal purposefully from all evictions.

We shouldn't be stunned if the makers eliminate Priyanka Singh instead of RJ Kajal, though the latter usually garners the least number of votes from the viewers.

Who do you think will be eliminated from the house this Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss Telugu 5 updates.