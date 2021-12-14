Priyanka Singh Leaks Info Ahead of Bigg Boss House Grand Finale

Priyanka Singh continues to grab the headlines even after getting evicted out of the Bigg Boss Telugu house. Immediately after her elimination, she made sensational comments on her relationship with Maanas, stating that they were good friends.

Later, on Sunday, she posted a picture of herself with her favourite contestant, Priya. She explained that Priya had gifted her with an expensive diamond ring and she couldn't believe it. Have a look at Priyanka Singh's post.

Recently, Priyanka Singh went live on Instagram during which she interacted with her fans. She stated that she wanted to go live to clear the Bigg Boss audience's doubts. Pinky further asked the viewers to support Maanas as he is a good friend of hers. Later, when one of the fans asked if they wanted to see her in Bigg Boss, Priyanka said that they would soon be seeing her in the house during the finale week.

She spilled the beans about the grand finale: ex-contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are preparing themselves to enter the Bigg Boss house. This clearly suggests that the contestants have been put under quarantine to meet the finalists of Bigg Boss season 5. Aren't you excited to witness the re-union of the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants? Let's wait and watch the episodes.