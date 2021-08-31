Priyanka Singh Entering Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Sets Video Viral

Bigg Boss Telugu is back yet again with a new season. The show has been in the news for quite some time now. Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh and other confirmed contestants are promoting themselves widely on social media. Probably, it could be a strategy set by Bigg Boss Telugu makers, as they may have asked the confirmed contestants to promote themselves.

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss contestants need audience support as they are the ones who will save them from every eviction.

The celebrities confirmed as contestants for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu are going all out to incrase their own fan following by sharing a sneak peek into their life on social media. Priyanka Singh of Jabardasth fame will be participating in Bigg Boss Telugu.

It appears she was spotted at Annapurna studios right in front of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 sets. One of her videos is widely being circulated on social media where she is dropping a hint about her entry into the Bigg Boss show. Have a look at it...