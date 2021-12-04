Priyanka Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

We all are going to miss Bigg Boss Telugu 5 in another couple of days. Yes, the show's grand finale will be held on December 19, 2021.

As of now, there are seven contestants in the house. VJ Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, RJ Kajal, Priyanka Singh and Siri Hanmanth have been nominated for this week's elimination.

Now, we hear from our sources that in the shooting that happened at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad for tomorrow's episode, Priyanka Singh has been evicted from the house due to the fewers votes.

Yes, Priyanka was shown the door by Bigg Boss Telugu 5 host Nagarjuna and her elimination is going to be telecast in tomorrows episode