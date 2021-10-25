Priya Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Akkineni Nagarjuna's most watched show Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is in week 8. We all feel that show was started only yesterday. But, you will be shocked to know that so far, already seven people have already been eliminated from the BB house.

The latest contestant who got eliminated from the house is none other than senior artist Priya. Actually, it's a great thing that Priya has managed to be in the house for seven weeks which is no mean feat for any individual.

Imagine having to stay locked up in a house amid complete strangers with no contact with the outside world. Priya did it with her hard work and woo the audience for votes

Do you know how much Priya earned from the show? According to our sources, Priya's pay per day is said to be approximately Rs 45k. So it works up to 3.1 lakh per week.

The total earnings of Priya from September 5 to October 23 is reportedly Rs 21 lakhs. These figures are approximate and based on industry buzz. The makers of the show have not revealed the actual figures. Priya's pay could be more or lower than this.

Anyway, hope you are all watching Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for updates.