Prema Entha Madhuram 2nd Anniversary: Anu-Arya Offer Rare Chance to Fans

Zee Telugu has always aimed at providing its viewers with content that is not only entertaining but also inspirational. While some of its shows have gone on to attain cult status, it is very rare for a show to become an institution in itself. However, Zee Telugu’s Prema Entha Madhuram is one such show that has revolutionized the television industry and continues to win the hearts of people even after two years from its launch. The fiction show follows the unconventional love story of a couple belonging to different generations and proves to everyone that love surpasses materialistic limits of age, status, and lifestyle.

Since its inception, Prema Entha Madhuram has surpassed all expectations and has continued to receive love from every corner of the country. Fans even expressed their undying love for the show and its remarkable storyline across mediums over the past two years. But that’s not it! The Prema Entha Madhuram title song which was shot at Pahalgam in Kashmir also received a lot of affection. In fact, for the first time in the Telugu Television Industry, Prema Entha Madhuram’s title track was made into a caller tune on popular demand. The song is popular even after two years, so much so that the channel has now decided to recreate the iconic title song. However, there’s a slight twist and we are sure each and every fan of the show will jump up with joy hearing the golden opportunity that they are getting!

With a promise to excite, engage and entertain its audience and bring them closer to the brand in 2022, Zee Telugu as well as Arya Vardhan (Sriram Venkat) and Anu (Varsha HK) are all set to give its viewers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The channel and the popular Prema Entha Madhuram duo have planned an exciting contest that allows real-life couples to be a part of the recreated title song along with the lead stars.

We all know how Prema Entha Madhuram has always portrayed that love doesn’t see your religion, gender, status, or age. With the same thought in mind, the channel as well as the lead actors are all set to launch a contest during which they will take a look at a few truly unconventional love stories and find some real-life Anus and Aryas. To enter the contest, viewers will have to log on to our specially curated website and share their unique love story with details about how despite being from different schools of thought or religion or status or age, they fell in love and against all odds, decided to settle down together. The pair will also have to submit a short video dancing on the Prema Entha Madhuram title track along with their entry and showcase their love for the show. Arya and Anu will go through each entry and a few lucky couples with the most unconventional love stories will get a chance to be a part of the recreated title track along with the lead stars.

With the contest all set to kickstart on 1st January 2022 and continue until 16th January 2022, send in your entries by following the below mentioned simple steps:

Login on to pem.zee5.com

Share your personal details

Speak about your unconventional love story in one brief paragraph

Recreate the title song and upload a 30-second video on the website

So, what are you waiting for, don’t miss the opportunity to tell your love story! Hurry Up and login to Zee Telugu’s Prema Entha Madhuram website right away



