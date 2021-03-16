Pratigya 2 On Star Bharat

After a long gap of nine years, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, a hit serial is all set to make a comeback on television with Pratigya 2. Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya has been revived by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions and Pearl Grey. The first season was a huge hit of its time. The chemistry between Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behl as Pratigya and Krishna made the audience fall in love with the serial. Moreover, the concept of the serial was novel and connected with the masses. Now, Pratigya 2 aired its first episode last on the Star Bharat channel at 8.30 pm, while Mann Ki Awazz Pratigya 1 was on Star plus.

The story of Pratigya 2 revolves around Pratigya who is a lawyer that fights against all the issues of society. Pooja Gor is playing the female lead as Pratigya Krishna Singh, a lawyer and the male lead role of Krishna is being played by Arhaan Behll. We can also see actors like Anupam Shyam, Sachal Tyagi, and Asmita Sharma in the serial. The Pratigya 2 team is receiving lots of love from their industry friends and colleagues.