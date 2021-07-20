Prashanth Sambargi Nominates Divya Uruduga For Shocking Reasons

Prashanth Sambargi and Divya Uruduga have earned a name for themselves among the viewers through Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss popular Kannada TV reality show. Prashanth and Divya Uruduga are not only popular, but also among strongest contestants in the house.

It is known that Sudeep confirmed in the Super Sunday weekend episode that Bigg Boss Kannada grand finale is expected to take place in the third week of August. It appears the show makers have started throwing challenging tasks at the contestants to test their patience and competitive spirit in the game. But, yesterday's nomination process has left the audience in a state of shock. I am sure you know what we are talking about!

Vaishnavi Gowda who's a close buddy of Manju Pavagada nominated him for this week's elimination. In fact, the two nominated each other for this eviction on Sunday. On the other hand, Prashanth Sambargi is using the second innings opportunity wisely and putting an effort to be among the top five finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. In a recent episode, Prashanth made some shocking revelations about Divya Uruduga before nominating her for this week's eviction.

Prashanth stated that "Divya Uruduga is a weak candidate and the house doesn't need her. She is always dependent on Aravind KP," he was seen saying. A section of the viewers have hailed Prashanth for fearlessly spelling out facts about Divya Uruduga. On the other hand, Divya Uruduga fans are defending their favourite contestant by saying that despite hand injury, Divya Suresh is giving 100 percent in every task. They are trolling Prashanth as to how he can give such lame reasons for the heck of it just to nominate her.

On the other hand, neutral viewers who have no favourites in the house say that the decision is purely Prashanth's choice because he has been observing her by staying in the house over the last few weeks. He knows her better, says one of the BBK viewers.

Speaking about elimination in the upcoming episode of Super Sunday with Sudeep, Prashanth Sambargi, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Shamanth Gowda, Divya Uruduga, and Shuba Poonja have been nominated this week. It remains to be seen who will survive the axe on Sunday.

