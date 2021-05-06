Prashanth Sambargi Last Captain Of Kannada Bigg Boss 8

Kannada Bigg Boss Season-8 is all set to end in the middle of June. Latest buzz suggests that the makers are looking forward to extending the show. The show organizers are yet to announce the date of Bigg Boss Kannada grand finale.

Currently, the captaincy task is taking place in the Bigg Boss house. The contenders in the second round of captaincy are Prashanth Sambargi, Shubha Pooja and Shamanth.

According to reliable sources, Prashanth Sambargi is the new captain of the house. He could be the last captain of the house as Bigg Boss won’t choosing any more captains as the show will be inching closer to the finale.

There will be no captain after the tenth week in Bigg Boss house. After Prashanth became captain, he gave a heart-touching speech and Aravind KP was seen in tears. We have to wait for the episode to see What made Aravind to cry for Prashanth Sambargi.