Prashanth Sambargi First Contestant To Be Eliminated in Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Grand Finale

The date has been set for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. The top 5 finalists including Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Vaishnavi Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, and Manju Pavagda are in the house waiting with bated breath to meet all their housemates who will be gracing the big day. Not only BBK viewers, but even the finalists are also nervous about knowing who among them will be declared as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

There are favorites among fans, contestants, and even BBK viewers. But the focus right now is on which contestant or finalist will be the first to be shown the door by Kichcha Sudeep in the grand finale episode which will be telecast for two days.

Also Read: BBK8: Why Divya Uruduga More Deserving Than Aravind KP to Be Bigg Boss Winner

As per a source in the know, we hear that Prashanth Sambargi is the unfortunate one to leave the house after reaching finals. Yes. What you read is right! Prashanth Sambargi, we hear, is the first BBK8 finalist to be evicted from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.

The voot app in which Bigg Boss episodes are aired a day in advance has been stopped too to keep the suspense over the winning contestant intact. Nevertheless, we got wind of this piece of information, which we thought could interest our Sakshipost readers. Do you think Prashanth deserves to go or remain in the top 5?

Let us know your views in the comments section. We can't wait to hear from you.