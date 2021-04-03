BBK8: This Contestant Will Get Eliminated In Kannada Bigg Boss 8 Fifth Week Eviction

The current Season of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is ruling the TRP charts. All the credit goes to the host of the show Kichcha Sudeep and contestants are going all out to give their best in each task so as to garner more votes from the audience. Many of the contestants particpating in Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 were new to the audience when they entered the show. Now, contestants like Chakravarthy Chandrachud (recent wildcard entry), Manju Pavagada and others have won hearts of the audience with their antics on the show.

Finally, it's time to witness another elimination week. This will be the fiftth week of elimination on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Kichcha Sudeep will be back to his hosting duties. He is all set to lecture the contestants on their performance this week.

If you joined in late to the story, Shankar Ashwath Shamanth Bro Gowda, Nidhi Subbaiah, Subha Poonja, Prashanth Sambargi and Aravind are the BBK8 contestants to have been nominated for elimination in the fifth week. The buzz on social media suggests that Shankar and Prashanth are in the danger zone as per unofficial polls.

One of the two is sure to bid goodbye to the show in the weekend episode 'Super Sunday with Sudeep' tomorrow. The voting lines of this week were closed last night. It is worth mentioning here that ever since the show started, three female contestants have been asked to leave the Bigg Boss house. But this week, in all likelihood, it will be a male contestant who will be evicted from the show. Whoever gets evicted, he will be the first male contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Who do you think will Kichcha Sudeep show the door to? Please let us know in the comments section below.