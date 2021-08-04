Prashanth or Vaishnavi Gowda, Who Will Get Eliminated First in BBK8 Final?

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada is considered as the biggest reality show on Indian television. The show enjoys a significant fan following and always manages to create buzz on social media. The eighth season of the show will air its finale episode on Sunday from 7 pm. The buzz doing the rounds is that Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar will be the guest of honor at the Bigg Boss Kannada grand finale episode. The show organizers are going to announce the top five finalists in tonight's episode.

Let me be the first one to break the news to you. The five finalists' names include Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagada, Vaishnavi Gowda, and Prashanth. These Contestants are the confirmed top five finalists. There's also one more surprise for Bigg Boss viewers in tonight's episode. Yes, the makers are going to surprise the viewers with mid-week eviction. Are you wondering, who's going to get evicted in the finale week? It is worth mentioning here that the showrunners are going to eliminate Divya Suresh in tonight's episode.

The rest of the contestants will reach the grand finale week. People are debating on social media as to who's going to get evicted in the grand finale episode. There's a chance of there being a tough contest between Prashanth and Vaishnavi Gowda given that the gap between the two contestants isn't much. Also, of the lot, Vaishnavi and Prashanth are weak contestants, at least when compared to Divya Uruduga, Aravind and Manju Pavagada.

Among Prashanth and Vaishnavi Gowda, one will be the first contestant to get evicted in the finale episode. Who do you think will get evicted in the final episode. Do let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.