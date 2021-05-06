Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Release Postponed?

Looks like the theatrical release of Rebel star Prabhas’ upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’ is likely to get postponed. Radhe Shyam is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film has been delayed for various reasons and Director Radha Krishna is also not releasing or sharing any update about the film.

Latest news we hear is that Radhe Shyam VFX companies are working round the clock but they may not be able to meet the deadline as the work has hit a roadblock over COVID Crisis.

It is learnt that the work is not progressing as expected as coordination between the team members in the current scenario seems to be a challenge. The film is getting delayed as it will easily take another couple of months to complete the VFX works.

The makers are worried about the release date of the film. If they fail to release the film this year, Prabhas fans will surely create ruckus on social media. The makers are planning a new release date for Radhe Shyam considering all the theatres have been shut down at the moment.

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna of Jilla fame and Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the film.