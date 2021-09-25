Prabhas Next Guest On Jr NTR’s Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu?

Rebel Star Prabhas is one of the most bankable stars in Tollywood. Not to mention, he is one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu and Hindi film industries. All Prabhas films are being made at a pan india level now after Baahubali improved his star status.

According to highly trusted sources, Prabhas is likely to appear as a guest in an episode of Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. We know that Young tiger Jr NTR has been hosting the famous TV quiz—Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu which is drawing a lot of attention from the small screen viewers.

The show TRPs are impressive too. The show organizers seem to have implemented a new idea of inviting Telugu top celebs every week to grab more eyeballs to the show.

The guest or celebrity episode is usually aired every Thursday. So far, Ram Charan and Rajamouli have graced the show. Superstar Mahesh Babu also participated in the show. Mahesh Babu's episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is yet to be telecasted.

The latest news we hear is that Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu makers are now holding talks with Prabhas to be a guest on Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.

Prabhas is an introvert, which has been evident during his public appearances and TV talk shows. We all have seen in Bollywood filmmaker KJo's chat show Koffee with Karan in which Prabhas hardly spoke.

If the actor agrees to participate in the show, then the TRPs of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu would certainly skyrocket as fans and audience would be excited to see two huge stars in one frame.

Excited much? Before raising our hopes, let's wait for an official confirmation from the show organisers' end.