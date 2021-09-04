This Popular Jodi to Enter Bigg Boss Telugu Secret Room First!

One cannot deny the fact that there is a flood of buzz around Bigg Boss Telugu 5 once the makers made an official confirmation about the new season. Not long ago, Bigg Boss makers had promised the audience that they are coming back to woo all of us with yet another new season.

Obviously, the next question that comes to the audience mind, who are the celebrities entering the show. The show organizers are yet to announce the official contestants' list.

According to our trusted sources, Shanmukh Jaswanth, RJ Kajal, Swetha Varma, Lahari Shari, Saryu, Anchor Lobo, Anchor Ravi will be part of the show.

In a latest development, Bigg Boss Telugu makers are also planning to rope in a popular Jodi Aata Sandeep and his wife Jyothi for the show, to generate some masala for the audience. It is being said that the makers could also send them to secret room as we said earlier secret room would be for couples this season.

The secret room pictures got leaked showing two pillows, two headphones visible in the room. Although it is not officially confirmed from Star Maa's end. In any case, they are reportedly entering the house as wild card Contestants so it would be a long time before they enter the Bigg Boss house.

Now, the premiere episode of Bigg Boss Telugu will start from tomorrow at 6 PM. Are you excited? Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss Telugu updates.