This Popular Celebrity's Eviction From Bigg Boss House Confirmed

With each passing day, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is receiving a lot of love from the audience. The show has been hogging all the limelight for various reasons. The contestants in the house are also getting closer and stronger in their relationship with fellow contestans.

Have you seen the nominated contestants list of this week? Shanmukh Jaswanth, Priyanka Singh, Lobo, Sreerama Chandra, Ravi, Siri, Vishwa, Swetha, VJ Sunny and Sunny have been nominated for this week's elimination.

It is too early to predict who's going to get eliminated from the house in Sunday's episode. The buzz on social media doing the rounds is that Anchor Lobo is likely to get eliminated from the show.

Lobo was super active during the initial stages of the show. However, now, he is not entertaining much. His energy levels seems to have drastically come down. People are predicting Lobo could get eliminated from the house.

On the other hand, Vishwa and Swetha Varma are at the bottom of the list in unofficial polls. Who do you think will get eliminated in the sixth week from the house? Let us know in the comments section below.