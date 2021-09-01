Popular Celebrities Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Their Profiles

Finally, the wait for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is going to be over in three days. Telugu small screen viewers just can't wait to witness the new season. Reports are doing the rounds that the tasks assigned on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 will be different and tough for the contestants. If you are thinking, that the show organizers (Star Maa) has roped in all the popular celebrities for Bigg Boss Telugu 5, then you are wrong.

Like we said earlier, the contestants who will be taking part in the upcoming season are going to be new faces for the viewers.

Talking about the contestants, RJ Kajal, Natraj Master, Anchor Ravi, Lobo, Shanmukh Jaswanth, and others are said to be gearing up to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house.

Here's the list of popular names who will be seen in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 and their profiles.