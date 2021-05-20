Police Seal Bigg Boss House : Deets Inside

The third season of the Malayalam edition of the reality show Bigg Boss was interesting over the last few days. The show is being hosted by Mohan Lal. As you all are aware, a few states have imposed lockdown due to a rise in COVID cases. The regular shooting of the films and serials has been halted because of the second wave of Coronavirus.

If you haven’t heard yet, Kannada Bigg Boss 8 was also suspended due to a lockdown in Karnataka. But, Mohan Lal’s Malayalam Bigg Boss was going on without any disruption.

Now, we hear that Bigg Boss Malayalam sets in Chennai has landed in trouble. The technicians and show makers were running the show despite lockdown in Chennai. It is being said that a few of the technicians had tested positive and yet they were operating the show secretly. Police, who learner about this, sealed the sets for violating COVID rules and also urged the show makers to vacate the house at the earliest.

The contestants have been shifted to a nearby hotel until further notice. We don’t know whether the show makers have got permission to run the show or not, but they have extended the show by two weeks.They have announced the grand finale date of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 on July 4.