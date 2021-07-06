Piya Behrupiya is Like A Happiness Pill, Says Geetanjali Kulkarni

Zee Theatre presents ‘Piya Behrupiya,’ director Atul Kumar’s superhit adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ on Tatasky Theatre. The teleplay starring acclaimed actor Geetanjali Kulkarni in a key role will be screened throughout this week.

Kulkarni whose performances in Court (2014), Sir (2018) Gullak (2019) and Photograph (2019) have won wide acclaim, plays the role of Viola in ‘Piya Behrupiya.’ Describing her role, she says, “This fabulous adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy ‘Twelfth Night’ begins when Viola is shipwrecked on the shores of Illyria, is separated from her twin brother, dresses up like a man, gives herself a new name and starts working for the Duke. Then a complicated love triangle begins to develop between her, the Duke and Olivia. Basically, the entire play is about mistaken identities and I am the pivot from where all the fun begins.”

Switching between genders was challenging and she adds, “I had to portray the confusion of a girl who has to behave like a boy. It was quite tricky but ultimately great fun. During one particular on ground show, my character who wears a turban goes to Olivia to pass on a message. Suddenly, I discovered that the folds of the turban were coming off and the absolute panic, confusion and comic timing made the scene very enjoyable for both me and the audience.”

Geetanjali is happy that more people will now watch ‘Piya Behrupiya’ in a teleplay format, and says, “We used the ‘nautanki’ genre to interpret the play and the audience will enjoy it because it has music, laughter and an element of fun that just flows through the narrative. Some people have watched the play over 10 times! There is so little positivity around us at the moment that just to be able to feel happiness is a blessing. I think this play is like a happiness pill that just fills your heart with pure joy.”

