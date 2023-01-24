Pawan Kalyan's Unstoppable With NBK Episode Date Out!

Nandamuri Balakrishna's celebrity talk show Unstoppable With NBK has been making the headlines for the latest guest. The latest guest who is going to appear in Unstoppable With NBK is none other than Powerstar Pawan Kalyan.

Yes, what you read is right, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is going to grace Unstoppable With NBK season 2 with Sai Dharam Tej. Pawan Kalyan's Unstoppable With NBK promo is expected to be out on the occasion of Republic Day.

Yes, Pawan Kalyan's Unstoppable With NBK promo is to be out on January 26, 2023. The whole episode is likely to start a stream on Aha on the occasion of Shivarati.

Pawan Kalyan's Unstoppable With NBK episode could be avaialble on Aha by mid of February. However, the show organizers are yet to issue an official confirmation regarding the same.

The last guest who appeared in Unstoppable With NBK was Prabhas. Baahubali actor episode got the highest viewership from all quarters. Will Pawan Kalyan's episode is going to beat Prabhas' viewership on Aha or not is yet to be seen.