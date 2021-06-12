Pawan Kalyan Fans' Favourite Heroine A Contestant In Bigg Boss?

Among all the heroines who have acted with Pawan Kalyan, of there's one actress and character that PK fans remember it is undoubtedly Bhumika Chawla from Kushi. The jodi was an instant hit in those days.

Bhumika Chawla is a popular actress in Telugu. During the 90s, Bhumika had acted with Mahesh Babu in ‘Okkadu’ and Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Khushi’. Both the movies put her in a new league of stardom. Recently, she made a comeback with Nani’s ‘MCA’. But, after that she hasn’t signed any films. Now, rumors are doing the rounds that Bhumika Chawla is likely to take part in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. However, Bhumika has denied all rumors about her participation in the Bigg Boss show.

It is worth mentioning here that Bhumika hasn’t been approached for Bigg Boss Telugu. According to sources, Bhumika was approached by Bigg Boss Hindi makers. But she said, “I haven’t been offered this time and I still won’t do it. I’m a public personality. But I’m a very private person to have a camera on me 24*7."

Speaking of Bigg Boss, The Telugu and Hindi show makers are planning to start new season in a couple of days from now. Bigg Boss Hindi is likely to start by July end, while Telugu is expected to start sometime in September. Keep watching this space for Telugu and Hindi Bigg Boss Updates.