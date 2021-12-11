Pavani Reddy Can't Dictate Terms to Contestants, Say Netizens

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 is grabbing the attention of the audience with its rich content. At present, there are no love tracks running in the show, but there is a good bond shared by Pavani and Abhinay. However, we can't refer to it as a love track. There is a lot of talk on social media about Pavani's Relationship with Abhinay.

In yesterday's episode, Raju and Ciby provoked Pavani saying she and Abhinay were in love. Pavani slams them for talking about her personal life. Pavani tells Raju and Ciby to mind their own game instead of talking about her relationship with Abhinay.

Netizens are trolling Pavani saying she has no right to dictate what contestants should talk about and what not. A section of the audience is supporting Pavani and say that Raju and Ciby can't make such comments on other contestants.

Anyway, in Bigg Boss house, love track, fights are common, and we can say that sometimes, contestants intensionally fight over love tracks. It is also a known fact that it is the love tracks which help contestants have a long journey in the Bigg Boss glass house. In some cases, contestants involved in relationships get married after they walk out of the show. So relationships inside the house could be either true or fake. What is your opinion on Pavani and Abhinay's relationship? Let us know in the comments.