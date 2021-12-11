Pavani Breaks Down Over Abhinay Issue, Fans Troll Raju

Unexpected fights between the contestants are taking place in Bigg Boss Hindi 15. With the ticket to finale task on, contestants are trying their best to win a ticket to the finale. Contestants were waiting for Bigg Boss' decision after completing the task, and while they were waiting, Bigg Boss made a stunning announcement: VIP contestants have been downgraded and will now be considered non-VIP contestants.

Following this announcement, Non-VIP contestants started celebrating. On the other hand, Rajiv Adatia lashed out at the housemates over a task issue.

Anyway, Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan is the best answer to all these fights. Salman knows exactly how to tighten the screws and clip the wings of contestants who cross their limits in the house. But this weekend, the audience will miss Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss 15 stage.

It is known that Salman Khan has left for Riyadh along with Shilpa Shetty, Manjrekar and others for Dabangg tour. Now, there is a talk that the makers might run the weekend with guest hosts in the absence of Salman Khan. Which Bollywood celebrity do you want in the absence of Salman this weekend? Comment below.